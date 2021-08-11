LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €138.55 ($163.00).

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €133.00 ($156.47) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The business has a 50 day moving average of €126.15.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

