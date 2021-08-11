LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €147.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LEG. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. LEG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €138.55 ($163.00).

Shares of LEG stock opened at €133.00 ($156.47) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €126.15. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

