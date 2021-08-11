Lewis Chew Sells 15,000 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CFO Lewis Chew sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $1,475,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lewis Chew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $2,925,900.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $95.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.42. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,783 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,509,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.