LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 202 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $264.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $265.75. The stock has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

