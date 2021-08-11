LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 752 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $190.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.