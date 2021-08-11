LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes $397,000 Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,030,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.09.

