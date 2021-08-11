LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 482,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after buying an additional 152,657 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 124.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 276,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 153,383 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 143.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 80,201 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 105.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 55,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 116.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 51,981 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of FUMB opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $20.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.