LexAurum Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 794,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after purchasing an additional 30,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 614,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43.

