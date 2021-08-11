LexAurum Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Rollins Financial increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $141.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.