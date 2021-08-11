LGCY Network Price Hits $0.0051 (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. LGCY Network has a market cap of $64.96 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded up 16% against the dollar. One LGCY Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY Network (CRYPTO:LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LGCY Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LGCY Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

