Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 26,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 99,097 shares.The stock last traded at $10.18 and had previously closed at $10.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

