Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.690-$4.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.240-$1.280 EPS.

Life Storage stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,250. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.36. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $121.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.81.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

