Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 104,711 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 104,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $28,010,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $35,065,187.92.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $60,583,137.04.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $3,700,506.60.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,780 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.02, for a total value of $2,555,075.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $767,697.42.

On Monday, June 7th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.72, for a total value of $51,685,600.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,261 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.39, for a total value of $25,937,468.79.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $49,368,900.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $269.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.16. The stock has a market cap of $258.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $273.04.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after buying an additional 3,561,294 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after buying an additional 908,748 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,896,000 after buying an additional 688,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $115,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

