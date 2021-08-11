Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $72.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of LNC opened at $68.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.22. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3,945.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,221,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,802 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,410 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 28.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,628,000 after buying an additional 776,843 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,231,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,984,000 after buying an additional 311,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Lincoln National by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 866,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,951,000 after buying an additional 258,461 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

