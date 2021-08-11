Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) CAO John W. Sutherland Sells 15,125 Shares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $930,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $72.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.01.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LOB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

