Live Oak Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:LOKM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.68. 1,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 16,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Get Live Oak Mobility Acquisition alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) by 241.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,665 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.