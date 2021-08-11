Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,013,934 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $766.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $717.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $777.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.62.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

