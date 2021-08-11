Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 400 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 29.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equinix by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after acquiring an additional 305,804 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Equinix by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,405,000 after purchasing an additional 237,452 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 397,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,194,000 after purchasing an additional 184,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $101,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $797.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $814.16. The stock has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 209.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $877.32.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,957 shares of company stock valued at $14,225,834 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

