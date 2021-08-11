Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.25 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,236,000 after buying an additional 42,596 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 101,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,071,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 45.5% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 58,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,313 shares of company stock valued at $23,613,039. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $146.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $150.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.