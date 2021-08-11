Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,347 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $923,443,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $912,922,000 after buying an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 109.3% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,049,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $506.38 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $470.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.00.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

