Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 200 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.23.

Shares of DE stock opened at $376.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $188.43 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

