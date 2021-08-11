Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.950-$22.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $26.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.30 billion-$68.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.34 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $400.87.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.45. 16,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,901. The firm has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

