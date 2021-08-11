Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Logan Ridge Finance to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.
Shares of LRFC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.25. 34,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,280. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $28.90.
About Logan Ridge Finance
