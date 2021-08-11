London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) PT Raised to GBX 8,890

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,635 ($112.82) to GBX 8,890 ($116.15) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £110 ($143.72) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,078 ($118.60).

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 7,850 ($102.56) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,727.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.95. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a 52-week high of £100.10 ($130.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

