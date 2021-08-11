LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

LPL Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $9.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $145.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.77. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, cut their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

