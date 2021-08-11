Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.90.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

