Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives $168.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of MDGL traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,212. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.07. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $83.59 and a one year high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 462.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,346,000 after purchasing an additional 163,308 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,708,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

