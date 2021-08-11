MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 641,783 shares.The stock last traded at $18.83 and had previously closed at $19.34.
MAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.
The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.37 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.
