MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 641,783 shares.The stock last traded at $18.83 and had previously closed at $19.34.

MAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.37 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.