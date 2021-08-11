Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Shares of MGA opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.71) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Magna International by 502.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth approximately $42,744,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Magna International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,238,000 after buying an additional 468,509 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 2,473.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,343,000 after buying an additional 440,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Magna International by 4,740.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,526,000 after buying an additional 417,427 shares in the last quarter. 57.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

