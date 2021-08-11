Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.40 and last traded at $32.52. Approximately 11,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,479,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.03 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $164,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,226 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,015 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite in the first quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Magnite by 70.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Magnite by 548.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Magnite by 682.5% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

