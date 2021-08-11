MAI Capital Management Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 303.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,352 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.98. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $79.58.

