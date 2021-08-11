MAI Capital Management Purchases 1,004 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VONE opened at $206.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $147.64 and a one year high of $206.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.572 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.