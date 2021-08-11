MAI Capital Management Purchases 70,193 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 257.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.21. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

