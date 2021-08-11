MAI Capital Management Sells 2,213 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,223 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XLNX. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 150.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,750,000 after purchasing an additional 856,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 42.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $302,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,857 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 178.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,063,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $131,796,000 after purchasing an additional 681,725 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 89.7% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,289,000 after purchasing an additional 672,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 5,063.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 602,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $74,629,000 after acquiring an additional 590,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $146.55 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.85.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

