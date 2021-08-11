Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) PT Raised to $44.00 at Raymond James

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $43.50 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $42.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,364,000 after purchasing an additional 63,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

