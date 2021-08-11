Manulife Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MFC. Barclays raised their price objective on Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.65.

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$25.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.37. The firm has a market cap of C$48.83 billion and a PE ratio of 6.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$17.58 and a one year high of C$27.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$550,282.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$138,897.95. Also, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total value of C$57,869.57. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.