Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MRKR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,045. The stock has a market cap of $157.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67. Marker Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

