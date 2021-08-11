Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 2,696 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,606 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teladoc Health news, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,945.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total transaction of $1,533,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,451,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC opened at $146.79 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.69.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

