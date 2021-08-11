Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 4,025 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,895,000 after acquiring an additional 284,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,597 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,228,000 after acquiring an additional 78,122 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,526,000 after buying an additional 246,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,175,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $249.38 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $250.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.07.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.