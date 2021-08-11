Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,556,000 after acquiring an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after acquiring an additional 927,835 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,563,000 after acquiring an additional 167,521 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,023,000 after acquiring an additional 405,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,692,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $400,735,000 after acquiring an additional 337,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $165.63 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $168.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

