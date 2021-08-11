Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 163.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 35.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

NYSE IT opened at $291.56 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $299.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

