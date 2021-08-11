Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MTNB traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 707,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,057. The company has a market capitalization of $153.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Matinas BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

