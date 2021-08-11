Max Royde Buys 50,000 Shares of IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde acquired 50,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £60,000 ($78,390.38).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IQGeo Group alerts:

On Tuesday, July 27th, Max Royde purchased 23,130 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £28,218.60 ($36,867.78).

On Friday, July 23rd, Max Royde acquired 25,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £29,250 ($38,215.31).

On Wednesday, July 21st, Max Royde bought 20,244 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £24,697.68 ($32,267.68).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Max Royde purchased 23,061 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £28,595.64 ($37,360.39).

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Max Royde bought 16,037 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £19,725.51 ($25,771.51).

Shares of LON:IQG opened at GBX 123 ($1.61) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.72. IQGeo Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 66 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 129 ($1.69). The company has a market capitalization of £70.49 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 123.57.

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for IQGeo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQGeo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.