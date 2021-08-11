MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Richard C. Vaughan Sells 26,399 Shares of Stock

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $313,356.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,753.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE MBI opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.15. MBIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. MBIA had a negative net margin of 115.91% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 28.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 32.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 3.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

