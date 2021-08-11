McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Issues Earnings Results

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

McAfee stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,280,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,627. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.68.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

