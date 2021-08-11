McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Issues Earnings Results

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
McAfee stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,280,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,627. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.68.
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.
About McAfee
McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.
