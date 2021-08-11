McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Trading Down 5.8%

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) shares fell 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $28.87. 52,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 972,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCFE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. McAfee has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion and a PE ratio of 21.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. McAfee’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,723,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in McAfee during the first quarter valued at about $26,387,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in McAfee by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,710,000 after buying an additional 1,003,257 shares in the last quarter. NWI Management LP bought a new position in McAfee during the first quarter valued at about $12,277,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in McAfee during the first quarter valued at about $11,450,000. Institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

