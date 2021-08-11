McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

MCD stock opened at $233.45 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

