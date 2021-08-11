MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,206.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

