Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.04 million, a PE ratio of 213.80 and a beta of 2.99. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Medallion Financial by 65.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Medallion Financial by 102.1% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medallion Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.