Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Medicenna Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MDNA opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.25. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) by 594.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Medicenna Therapeutics worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

